Hibs interested in signing Dutch centre-back from Eredivisie side

The Evening News understands the 22-year-old is on a long list of possible targets as the Easter Road side look to beef up their central defensive corps this coming summer.

Idzes was the reported target of a move from Aberdeen in the January transfer window and the Pittodrie club are said to be retaining an interest in the Go Ahead Eagles player, who will see his contract with the Eredivisie club expire in June.

He is a tall, athletic defender who is comfortable on the ball. He can play in both defence and midfield and, despite being right-footed, has plenty of experience playing on the left-side of the central defence in a back four. Idzes has spent three years with Go Ahead Eagles after catching the eye for Eindhoven in the second tier.

Lee Johnson is looking to add to his centre-back corps at Easter Road this summer. Picture: SNS

Hibs are seeking to recruit at least one central defender after this season concludes. Ryan Porteous was sold at the end of the January transfer window but Hibs were unable to bring in the right replacement before the window slammed shut. Manchester United loanee Will Fish has been partnering club stalwart Paul Hanlon for the most part, but he is expected to return to Old Trafford once the season-long deal is over.

Rocky Bushiri has been absent for most of 2023 after the Belgian defender sustained an ankle injury in the 3-0 Scottish Cup loss to Hearts back in January, though he is expected back in the first-team squad in the coming weeks.

