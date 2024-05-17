Hibs interim boss delivers '100 per cent' verdict on permanent prospects

Gray is serving his FOURTH stint as caretaker boss.

‘Sir’ David Gray outlines approach to ‘uncomfortable’ stand-in post

Hibs interim boss David Gray says he’s ‘100 per cent’ confident in his ability to take on the manager’s role at Easter Road. And he’s warned that the much-needed ‘stability’ sought by the club can only be achieved by putting a winning team on the park.

Gray, uncomfortable in putting himself forward after playing such a key role in the backroom staff of axed gaffer Nick Montgomery, insists he’s been given no indication of what the board – including billionaire Bournemouth owner and new investor Bill Foley – might do next. But his fourth stint as stand-in has left him convinced that he’s up to the job, should it be offered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think I will always back myself, given the opportunity,” said Scottish Cup-winning great. “I’ve been in this position four times and it’s been uncomfortable for a number of reasons, because first and foremost, people have been losing their jobs.

“But in terms of backing my ability to do the job, 100 per cent, I believe I can do it. I’ve demonstrated that now on a few occasions.

“But first and foremost I’m doing what the club have asked me to do. Everything else around that, I’ll wait until my position changes.

“We do need stability. But the only way to get that is by getting results on the pitch. We’re all trying to move the club forward. It’s a challenge. But it’s also one someone should be really excited about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acknowledging that fans would be judging him on his record – two defeats in nine league games as gaffer, spread across two-and-a-half seasons – and the instant impact he made in Wednesday night’s thumping win over Motherwell, in the Easter Road farewell for Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson, Gray added: “This isn’t about me at all. I’m delighted with the reaction we got on Wednesday because that was the main focus. The fans deserved, Paul and Lewis deserved it, and the football club deserved it.”

Looking ahead to a close season that begins after Sunday’s final fixture away to Livingston, the former skipper said: “I think it’s important that everyone uses that break to reflect. Everybody, individually. Some people will maybe feel they’ve underperformed, underachieved, whatever – just look at yourself and ask how you can get better every single day.

“Players, staff, everyone involved, getting a chance to go away and think, then come back in a better place, is really important. Because we have underachieved this season.”

Asked if players were fighting for their futures, he admitted: “Yeah, I think that’s the thing with being a professional football player. As a footballer, you are being judged constantly. Everyone forms an opinion every single day, every time you come into the building or go on the training pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad