Eilidh Adams and Rosie Livingstone were away with Scotland Women Under-19 while Lucy Parry was on duty with England Women Under-19s. Owen Hastie, Jacob MacIntyre, and Rudi Molotnikov were part of the Scotland Under-17 squad while Josh Landers featured for Scotland Under-16s. Hibs girls academy goalkeeper Alex Reid and Ricky Waugh were in Scotland Schools action.

Eilidh Adams – Scotland Women U19

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams started and scored her fifth goal in 13 appearances for the Under-19s in a 3-0 victory over Czech Republic, after starting in a 1-0 defeat by Hungary in the Pinatar Youth Cup tournament.

Hibs have had several players away on youth international duty since the start of the month

Rosie Livingstone – Scotland Women U19

Rising star Livingstone was named on the bench for both matches but didn’t get on in either fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Reid – Scotland Schools Girls U15 / Scotland Women U16

Hibs girls academy ‘keeper Alex Reid was selected for the Scotland Under-16 training camp but unfortunately had to withdraw from the Scottish Schools Girls Under-15 squad before last weekend’s meeting with Northern Ireland in Stranraer, after featuring in a 2-0 victory over Hamilton Accies earlier this month. She has also been named in the Scottish Schools Under-15 Girls international squad for the Bob Docherty Cup tournament in April, with Scotland facing England, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Wales.

Lucy Parry – England Women U19

Lucy Parry captained England Women Under-19s and played the full 90 minutes in a 2-1 defeat by Germany, before playing 62 minutes of their 3-0 victory over Switzerland with both games coming in the La Nucia International Tournament in Alicante.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Hastie – Scotland Men U17

Versatile defender Hastie, who played in all five matches of Hibs’ UEFA Youth League campaign, made his international debut as a starter in the 4-4 draw with Switzerland and was on the bench for the first match against Hungary and the second game against Switzerland.

Jacob MacIntyre – Scotland Men U17

Midfielder MacIntyre started in the 1-0 defeat by Hungary and in the second game against Switzerland, a 7-0 win for the wee Scots. He currently has three goals from four appearances for the Under-17s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rudi Molotnikov – Scotland Men U17

Molotnikov started the 4-4 draw with Switzerland and scored in the first half, taking his tally to two goals in three international appearances.

Josh Landers – Scotland Men U16

Landers, a forward who regularly plays for Hibs Under-18s and featured for the Under-19s during the UEFA Youth League, was away with Scotland Under-16s during the international break as the wee Scots played Denmark, England, and Cyprus in the UEFA Development Tournament in Cyprus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landers started in a 3-1 defeat by Denmark, and was a 72nd-minute replacement for Lewis Pirie in the subsequent 3-0 defeat by England. Scotland then recorded a 1-1 draw with Cyprus, with the hosts prevailing on penalties.

Ricky Waugh – Scotland U18 Schools