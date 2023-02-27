Hibs international round-up: Molotnikov and Adams on target, Hastie makes Scotland debut, Parry captains England
Hibs have had several players in international action this month for Scotland and England at youth level.
Eilidh Adams and Rosie Livingstone were away with Scotland Women Under-19 while Lucy Parry was on duty with England Women Under-19s. Owen Hastie, Jacob MacIntyre, and Rudi Molotnikov were part of the Scotland Under-17 squad while Josh Landers featured for Scotland Under-16s. Hibs girls academy goalkeeper Alex Reid and Ricky Waugh were in Scotland Schools action.
Eilidh Adams – Scotland Women U19
Adams started and scored her fifth goal in 13 appearances for the Under-19s in a 3-0 victory over Czech Republic, after starting in a 1-0 defeat by Hungary in the Pinatar Youth Cup tournament.
Rosie Livingstone – Scotland Women U19
Rising star Livingstone was named on the bench for both matches but didn’t get on in either fixture.
Alex Reid – Scotland Schools Girls U15 / Scotland Women U16
Hibs girls academy ‘keeper Alex Reid was selected for the Scotland Under-16 training camp but unfortunately had to withdraw from the Scottish Schools Girls Under-15 squad before last weekend’s meeting with Northern Ireland in Stranraer, after featuring in a 2-0 victory over Hamilton Accies earlier this month. She has also been named in the Scottish Schools Under-15 Girls international squad for the Bob Docherty Cup tournament in April, with Scotland facing England, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Wales.
Lucy Parry – England Women U19
Lucy Parry captained England Women Under-19s and played the full 90 minutes in a 2-1 defeat by Germany, before playing 62 minutes of their 3-0 victory over Switzerland with both games coming in the La Nucia International Tournament in Alicante.
Owen Hastie – Scotland Men U17
Versatile defender Hastie, who played in all five matches of Hibs’ UEFA Youth League campaign, made his international debut as a starter in the 4-4 draw with Switzerland and was on the bench for the first match against Hungary and the second game against Switzerland.
Jacob MacIntyre – Scotland Men U17
Midfielder MacIntyre started in the 1-0 defeat by Hungary and in the second game against Switzerland, a 7-0 win for the wee Scots. He currently has three goals from four appearances for the Under-17s.
Rudi Molotnikov – Scotland Men U17
Molotnikov started the 4-4 draw with Switzerland and scored in the first half, taking his tally to two goals in three international appearances.
Josh Landers – Scotland Men U16
Landers, a forward who regularly plays for Hibs Under-18s and featured for the Under-19s during the UEFA Youth League, was away with Scotland Under-16s during the international break as the wee Scots played Denmark, England, and Cyprus in the UEFA Development Tournament in Cyprus.
Landers started in a 3-1 defeat by Denmark, and was a 72nd-minute replacement for Lewis Pirie in the subsequent 3-0 defeat by England. Scotland then recorded a 1-1 draw with Cyprus, with the hosts prevailing on penalties.
Ricky Waugh – Scotland U18 Schools
Waugh, a regular in the Hibs Under-18 team often as a defender, played 77 minutes of Scotland Schools’ goalless draw with Republic of Ireland at Renfrew’s New Western Park on Friday in an attacking midfield role, and is set to line up for the young Scots in Belfast against Northern Ireland on Thursday in the second game of the Hummel Centenary Shield competition.