Hibs international round-up: Ryan Porteous debut, Mykola Kukharevych joy, academy duo feature

Jacob Blaney, Scotland U19

Centre-back Blaney made his debut for Billy Stark’s side in a defeat against Croatia in the Slovenia Nations Cup, and kept his place for the second game against Malta, a 3-1 victory for the Scots. He was an unused substitute for the third game, a 2-1 defeat by the USA.

Momodou Bojang, Gambia U23

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Major’ scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as the young Scorpions won the first game of their two-leg African U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier against Burkina Faso in Benin, but were eliminated after a 2-1 defeat in the return leg held in Morocco meant they lost on away goals.

Martin Boyle, Australia

The forward played the full 90 minutes as the Socceroos defeated neighbours New Zealand 1-0 courtesy of Awer Mabil’s strike and was an unused substitute for the return game in Auckland.

Former Easter Road striker Jason Cummings was on target from the penalty spot as he added to Mitchell Duke’s opener in a 2-0 victory for Graham Arnold’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debutant Ryan Porteous, centre, lines up for Scotland ahead of the 0-0 draw with Ukraine in Poland

Murray Johnson, Scotland U19

Goalkeeper Johnson lined up alongside club colleague Jacob Blaney in a 2-0 defeat by Croatia but was an unused substitute for the 3-1 win against Malta.

He returned between the sticks for the final game, a 2-1 defeat by the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mykola Kukharevych, Ukraine U21

Ruslan Rotan’s side were chasing qualification for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship next year in Romania and Georgia in a two-legged play-off tie against Slovenia.

Ukraine lost the first leg 3-2, with Kukharevych coming on as a late substitute, but they produced a fine performance to win the second leg 3-0 and run out 6-2 aggregate winners. Kukharevych was an unused sub for the return leg.

Ryan Porteous, Scotland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Porteous was an unused substitute for Scotland’s 3-0 victory over Ukraine and their come-from-behind 2-1 win against the Republic of Ireland but made his senior debut against Ukraine in Poland on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old put in a fine performance, keeping a clean sheet and topping the stats charts for accurate passes, interceptions, and successful tackles, while he was second for duels won and possession won as Scotland produced an immense defensive performance.