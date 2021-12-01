Hibs issue statement following Joe Newell court case

The 28-year-old was found to be more than three times the legal drink-drive limit when police stopped him in October.

Newell, who joined Hibs in summer 2019, was banned from the roads for a period of 12 months as well as receiving a fine.

A club spokesperson said: “Hibernian FC is fully aware and wholly condemns the actions of Joe Newell.

Hibs have issued a statement condemning Newell's actions

“Whilst observing the conclusion of the legal proceedings, Hibernian FC investigated this internally, treating this incident with the upmost seriousness.

“Hibernian FC fully understands the severity of this matter, as does Newell, and he has been handed the maximum possible fine by the club, alongside receiving punishment at Court.

“Hibernian FC expects the highest standards of responsible behaviour from its players and staff. This has been firmly reinforced to the player.