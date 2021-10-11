Hibs issue vaccine passport message to fans ahead of Dundee United and Celtic fixtures

A general view of Easter ROad

In line with Scottish Government guidance, the Easter Road side will be carrying out spot-checks from October 18 in all four stands but have announced that the Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United on Saturday, October 16 will be used as a trial run.

A spokesperson for the club has confirmed that no fans will be refused entry for this weekend’s match if they do not produce a vaccination certificate or exemption but in compliance with the law, spectators attending the home game with Celtic on October 27 will not be permitted to enter the stadium without a vaccine passport or valid exemption.

A statement from Hibs read: “We will release further details on Covid Passports ahead of our home game against Celtic, which will take place on Wednesday 27 October, so supporters have clear, concise information.

“The decision to implement a Covid vaccine passport was not taken by us, but we must follow Government guidance in order to keep our fans safe.

"We would accept both digital and paper copies of your vaccination status, but would advise supporters to use a paper copy if possible due to the reported issues with the NHS Scotland Covid Status App. We also believe this will be the quickest way for you to gain entry to Easter Road.

"Supporters attending from the rest of the UK and the broader Common Travel Area (including Republic of Ireland) will be able to use their existing Covid Status apps with QR Codes or paper-based certificates. Visitors from outside the UK can use proof of vaccination from the country they were vaccinated in.”

The club is encouraging supporters to arrive earlier than usual for Saturday’s match against Dundee United, with turnstiles open from 1pm.

Fans are asked to bring a physical copy of their certificate but digital versions will be accepted.

Under-18s, those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, and participants in vaccine trials are all exempt from showing a vaccine passport.

Further information on the Scottish Government’s Covid certificate scheme can be found here.

