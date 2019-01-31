Hibs’ Jamie Maclaren remains in Edinburgh with Melbourne City deal in limbo

Wantaway Hibs striker Jamie Maclaren is still in Edinburgh after his transfer to Melbourne City was not completed before the Australian transfer deadline closed at 1pm UK time.

Maclaren has told Easter Road officials that his preference is to leave the club after a fall-out with former Hibs head coach Neil Lennon and a lack of game-time at the club this season.

Despite Lennon’s official departure from Hibs yesterday, Maclaren’s desire remained the same and a deal was brokered between Darmstadt, his parent club, and Melbourne to transfer the player once Hibs terminated his loan from the German side.

However, the cancellation of Maclaren’s Hibs contract hinges on Hibs signing a replacement forward and, as yet, Hibs have not brought in another player to allow the 25-year-old to depart.

Melbourne City are able to use a FIFA loophole to strike a deal before 11pm UK time as they can do the transfer within the German window. But, with time running out for all parties concerned, the Australian internationalist remains in Edinburgh waiting for his future to be resolved.

Maclaren took to social media site Instagram this lunchtime, posting a “story” showing him watching television in his property in Edinburgh.

Maclaren rejoined Hibs on a season-long loan last summer after a successful six-month spell at the club in which he scored eight goals to help fire them into the Europa League. However, his second stint at the club has not gone as planned, netting just once and a deteriorating relationship with Lennon.

The former Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar hitman joined up with Australia for the Asian Cup last month, scoring in a win over Palestine as the Socceroos made the quarter-finals before returning to Scotland last weekend.

Maclaren’s departure would free up a significant wage in Hibs’ budget, but the club do not want to be left short with only Maclaren, Florian Kamberi and Oli Shaw as recognised attackers. They have been trying to bolster their forward line with the signature of Reading striker Marc McNulty, who is available for transfer from the Berkshire club.