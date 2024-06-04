Hibs job frontrunner hailed as 'great man' able to unite club

David Gray, currently in interim charge of Hibs, is the bookmakers' favourite to land the new manager's job.

Leading contender to replace Montgomery wins more backing

Scottish Cup-winning captain David Gray would be guaranteed to unite the entire Hibs organisation behind his leadership, according to a former Easter Road favourite. Guillaume Beuzelin, now a key figure in the academy system at East Mains, has spoken up in support of the frontrunner and bookies’ favourite.

Gray remains a leading contender to replace Nick Montgomery, who was sacked with two games of last season remaining. The former full-back, who famously scored the dramatic late winner as Hibs ended their 114-year wait for Scottish Cup glory in the 2016 final, is now on his FOURTH stint as interim boss.

Beuzelin, a midfield fixture in the star-studded Hibs side who won the League Cup and finished third in the table in season 2006-07, has seen Gray develop as a coach at close quarters. And the Frenchman, appointed head of academy coaching at the start of the season, insists the entire club would be behind the talismanic figure.

“David is a great man,” said Beuzelin. “In terms of how he behaves and conducts himself, the respect he has for everybody, he has everything.

“If you ask me if he’s ready for the job, absolutely. Because I know for a fact that the whole club would be behind him straight away.

“He’s a good man, first and foremost. Plus he’s already worked under three or four managers, probably taking the best from each of them. That can be a good combo.”

