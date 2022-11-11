The ‘keeper, affectionately dubbed ‘Budgie’, is looking forward to returning to Easter Road after spending two years at the club in the early nineties, helping the side to Skol Cup success in 1991 as part of the ‘team that wouldn’t die’.

Burridge, who played for 29 clubs during a near-30 year career, said: “Whatever anyone thinks, I’m fit enough to play the full 90 minutes. I know it’s a charity match and meant to be a bit of fun, but I won’t treat it like that. I’m there to keep a clean sheet because that’s my job.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some old team-mates, friends and supporters who have always treated me so well, but I’ll mean business for those 90 minutes.”

HSF Chairman Graeme Cadger added: “We’re delighted to have Budgie on board and he has been in typically enthusiastic form. It’s easy to see how much he’s looking forward to getting back to Edinburgh and running out at Easter Road again. We’re grateful to Budgie for taking time out to help the Foundation, like every other player who has agreed to take part for the benefit of some really important causes in our local community."

Burridge will also take part in a half-time shoot-out – ‘Beat the Budgie’. Three supporters will have the chance to attempt to beat Burridge in a penalty shoot-out, with the winner taking home a Skootz electric scooter.

Fans are encouraged to donated £5, with each donation automatically entering the individual’s name into a draw, with three lucky winners being selected to take part in the shoot-out.

The charity game takes place at Easter Road on Sunday November 20, with the two teams – a Franck Sauzée select and a Hanlon-Stevenson XI – facing off. Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson will manage one team while Alan Stubbs and Darren McGregor will coach the other.

John Burridge in action for Hibs in March 1993 - the goalkeeper will return to Easter Road for the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation charity match