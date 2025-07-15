Hibs boss David Gray thrilled as 'important' Jordan Obita tied down on new deal

The former Reading, Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers defender was praised for the versatility he brings to the Easter Road side.

Hibs head coach David Gray was delighted that the club were able to secure a new contract for Jordan Obita, describing the former Reading player as an ‘important part’ of his squad.

The 31-year old was in the final season of his deal at Easter Road, having been a club since 2023, and has put pen to paper on a two year extension which will keep him in the capital until the summer of 2027. It is another important piece of business for the club as they prepare for the new domestic season and their European campaign which begins next week with the first leg of their UEFA Europa League second qualifying round tie against FC Midtjylland.

The defender, who in his first season with Hibs in 2023/24 was named Hibs’ Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season, brings essential versatility to the squad especially if they progress to league phase European football. Those qualities were praised by David Gray upon the announcement of the twice capped Uganda international’s new deal.

The Hibs gaffer said: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to extend Jordan’s stay with us. He’s an important part of the squad and has shown real consistency since joining us a couple of years ago.

“Jordan adds flexibility to the backline being able to play at left-wing back and on the left-side of the back three and has attributes that help us defensively and going forward. We look forward to continuing working with him.”

Hibernian FC Sporting Director Malky Mackay added: “We’re constantly planning for the future and extending Jordan’s contract at this club for a further year is a really positive step.

“Not only has Jordan showed his ability during his time with us, but he also leads by example at HTC and on the pitch every single day. He is a fantastic role model for our younger players and has helped a lot of them settle into the group when coming up from the Academy.

“Jordan has a young family and is really enjoying his time with us, so we’re all delighted he will continue his stay with us.”

Since joining Hibs 2023, Obita has made 87 first team appearances and contributed seven assists and two goals. One of those strikes was a memorable one as he bagged in the UEFA Europa Conference League win against Luzern at Easter Road in August 2023.

Obita’s contract extension means that Hibs now have one less first team player who is currently set to be out of contract by this time next summer. Élie Youan, Lewis Miller, Martin Boyle, Dylan Levitt and Junior Hoilett are among the names now all in the final year of their existing Hibs’ contracts.