The Northern Ireland Under-21 internationalist was previously linked with a host of English clubs including West Ham, Cardiff City, Huddersfield, and Sheffield United, but the Easter Road side are also interested in taking him to Edinburgh, where he would likely feature, at least initially, for the club’s revived development squad.

The Sun reports that the Light Blues would not be due any fee for the player but will scoop a percentage of any future transfer fee, if a deal is completed.

McClelland had a spell on loan at Falkirk during the 2021/22 campaign and captained David McCallum’s Rangers B team in the Lowland League last season, scoring twice and prior to that played a key role in the Gers under-18 league-winning side.

He began his career with Kilmarnock Portland before being picked up by Rangers, and has been capped by Northern Ireland at under-17, under-19, and under-21 level.

McClelland impressed for Rangers B last term but turned down the offer of a new deal – and with fellow centre-back Leon King seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, the 20-year-old left in order to find first-team football elsewhere.

Kyle McClelland in action for Rangers B against Celtic B

Meanwhile, Drey Wright has returned to St Johnstone, signing a two-year deal with the McDiarmid Park side. The winger was brought to Hibs by Jack Ross in the summer of 2020 but found it hard to nail down a regular start