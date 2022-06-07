Hibs 'keeper David Marshall retires from international football as Scotland hero passes the torch

The 37-year-old’s shock decision comes just hours before the UEFA Nations League clash with Armenia, with Craig Gordon, Zander Clark, and Liam Kelly forming the three goalkeepers for the matchday squad.

Marshall took the decision following Scotland’s World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine last week, but highlighted his contribution in helping the country to Euro 2020 as the highlight of his career. After a 1-1 draw after extra time against Serbia in Belgrade the ‘keeper saved Aleksandar Mitrovic’s spot-kick in the resulting penalty shoot-out, sending Scotland to their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

The former Celtic, Norwich, Cardiff, and Hull City shot-stopper hangs up his international boots with 47 caps, the first coming in a friendly against Hungary in 2004 and his last in the final Euro 2020 group match against Croatia.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The more I thought about it, the more I was convinced’

He said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to represent my country and to play in front of our amazing fans as often as I did.

"There are simply too many people to thank for helping me on my journey, not least my long-time goalkeeping coaches, Jim Stewart and Stevie Woods.

"I am especially grateful to Steve Clarke for the faith he and his coaching staff have shown in me since he took over three years ago.

David Marshall in action for Scotland during Euro 2020

“I have thought long and hard about it since the disappointment of losing to Ukraine. I love playing for my country and the experience of helping the team to a major tournament has been the highlight of my career.

“I have memories of playing for Scotland that will last a lifetime but I also know what it is like as a young goalkeeper to have the opportunity. That was the overriding factor in my decision: Liam and Zander have been involved in recent squads for a while now and it is important that they can benefit from the experience of supporting Craig as No.1.

“The more I thought about it since the weekend, the more I was convinced it was the right thing to do before we start the Nations League campaign.

“My team-mates, the coaching staff and the backroom team all know how much I think of them, and I wish them all the best of luck for the coming games and in the campaigns ahead."

Clarke hails ‘reliable and assuring presence’

Clarke added: “Bringing David back in was one of my first decisions when I took the Scotland job and it was an easy one. He quickly re-established himself in the team, playing a significant part in our qualification for the Euros, not just with that memorable penalty save but by being a reliable and reassuring presence in goal.

“We have been blessed as a nation to have had three top-class goalkeepers compete with each other in the same era in Craig, David and Allan McGregor.

"That’s two of the three now retired but Craig is determined to carry on for as long as he is able to. I respect David’s decision, even though I know he still has much to contribute as a goalkeeper at club level.”