MacKay was signed by Hibs in the summer of 2021 and played six times, including appearances during the Europa Conference League qualifiers and a goal against Andorran side FC Santa Coloma, but an injury sidelined him for the remainder of Jack Ross’ time in charge and he joined Kilmarnock on loan for the second half of the campaign without making a competitive appearance under Shaun Maloney. He then returned to previous club Inverness CT early in Lee Johnson’s tenure on a season-long loan arrangement.

Speaking to the Inverness Courier, MacKay confirmed he is in regular contact with Easter Road loans manager Eddie May, who is keeping track of the club’s players who are temporarily at other clubs.

He said: “He keeps me in the loop with what’s being said, and he goes to the games sometimes and then he’ll give me a phone call to make some suggestions. They have a loans meeting every month to discuss what players have done, so Eddie will feed that back to me. It’s been good, but I know myself when I’ve not had a good game. I’m my own harshest critic.”

Dan MacKay has impressed on loan for former club Inverness Caledonian Thistle

MacKay insists he has had no specific instructions from Hibs in terms of altering his game because Billy Dodds plays a different system to Lee Johnson, but has one goal and five assists to his name so far from 20 appearances. The 21-year-old also missed seven games through injury as the Highlanders endured something of an injury crisis but is back to full fitness and played the full 90 minutes in the Caley Jags’ last game.

"I’ve got a good relationship with the gaffer too, so we can have conversations to see where I can kick on. They’ve helped me out a lot – even when I was having a bit of a tough time at the start of this year,” he added.

