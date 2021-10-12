Kevin Nisbet has been impressed by Martin Boyle this season - and would love to face him in Qatar

The 24-year-old will get a chance to impress against the Faroe Islands this evening in Tórshavn with Che Adams out injured and will hope to give manager Steve Clarke a selection dilemma during the next international break.

Nisbet has been somewhat overshadowed by Boyle and his 12 goals for club and country so far this term but is delighted to see his friend and colleague performing so well, heightening the chances of the pair featuring at the 2022 World Cup.

“It’s up to us to get there first. We’ve got a long road ahead of us but back ourselves to do it,” Nisbet said of Scotland’s World Cup hopes.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"[Boyle] is doing brilliantly at the moment. He’s scored a few for Australia as well which is helping them.

“I think they’ve won 11 games in a row and it’s incredible for him. If he keeps it up, and I keep up my form and we bring it back to club business then it’s good for Hibs. ”

With Lyndon Dykes off penalties after his effort against Israel was saved by former Hibs ‘keeper Ofir Marciano, Nisbet has one eye on 12-yard duties for his country.

“As a striker you always want to score goals. I’ve missed a few but I’ll never stop backing myself to step up to take one,” he added.

“Martin is on them at club level and scored a few but I’ll keep practising and hopefully my turn comes again.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.