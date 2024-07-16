Hibs kid earns 8/10 as Gray's men win home opener - ratings from Cup romp

New Hibs boss David Gray’s winning start continued with a comfortable home debut for the ‘new’ gaffer, as the hosts easily saw off Queen’s Park with plenty to spare at a sparsely populated Easter Road. In two Premier Sports Cup ties since being appointed manager, the four-time interim head coach has seen his team score 10 goals – and come within a few seconds of keeping back-to-back clean sheets.

A Warren O’Hora goal inside the opening quarter of an hour, the central defender powering a header in off the underside of the bar from a Joe Newell corner, saw Gray’s men rewarded for their early domination. A spectacular Martin Boyle bicycle kick made it 2-0 with just 18 minutes on the clock.

Rudi Molotnikov got his first Hibs goal in first-half injury time, finishing superbly after an exquisite through ball from Josh Campbell. Late goals from sub Dylan Levitt and Boyle gave Gray’s team their second easy win in as many matches, despite Jack Turner’s injury-time consolation strike – and set them well on their way to the knockout stages of the rebranded League Cup. The scoreline did not flatter them in the least.

With Nathan Moriah-Welsh in for the injured Chris Cadden, Hibs started with a back four, a flexible five-man midfield and Dylan Vente up top. Against opponents unwilling to break out of a deep defensive formation, the hosts were always going to enjoy plenty of the ball.

They might have opened the scoring after 11 minutes when young Rudi Molotnikov cut in from the left wing and fizzed in a low right-footed shot that clipped the outside of the near post. They had to wait just three minutes for the breakthrough, Irish centre-half O’Hora seeing his effort – pretty clearly over the line – awarded after just a moment’s hesitation from ref Ross Hardie.

Ahead and in control, Hibs doubled their lead in prompt fashion. Josh Campbell’s in-swinging ball from the left gave Boyle the perfect opportunity to show off his acrobatics at the back post and, if he didn’t really get a lot of power on the shot, goalie Calum Ferrie was sufficiently surprised to fumble the ball over the line.

Molotnikov’s first senior goal was a thing of beauty, the 18-year-old finishing off a killer through ball from Campbell – the king of assists – to make it 3-0 bang on half-time. Hibs had plenty of chances to extend their lead, with Dylan Vente passing up a couple of great opportunities to score with his head before being replaced midway through the second half.

Gray used all five substitutes, pushing Campbell up to striker and getting more minutes in legs ahead of the weekend trip to Kelty. And was rewarded when Levitt curled home a beauty, Elie Youan hit the post after a thrilling solo run – and Campbell set up Boyle for his second of the night before Turner spoiled the clean sheet with a deflected strike.

Firmly established at the top of Group C, former Scottish Cup-winning captain Gray has his sights on Hampden this season. Nothing that happened here is likely to dampen those expectations.

1 . GK Josef Bursik 6/10 Given very little to do, the new No. 1 showed good composure to play out from the back. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB Lewis Miller RB 6/10 Invited to get forward regularly. Solidly effective and composed under what little pressure Queen’s could muster. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Marvin Ekpiteta 6/10 Didn’t get much of a chance to show off his skillset, which is all about keeping opponents at bay. | SNS Group Photo Sales