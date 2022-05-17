The central defender has been a key performer for the Easter Road side’s under-18s this term and made his debut in the closing stages of the final Scottish Premiership match, replacing Ryan Porteous and featuring alongside three of his youth team-mates in Murray Aiken, Robbie Hamilton, and Oscar MacIntyre.

Speaking to the club’s website, the 17-year-old said: “It is quite hard to put into words how it felt. It really is a dream come true to make my debut.

“I couldn’t be any happier. It shows all the hard work that you put in on the training pitch was worth it and it was nice to reap the rewards.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a special moment. I have been on the bench fives times before and not come on, so it was a great moment to get on the pitch. My friends and family were in the crowd today so it was a proud moment for them as well.”

Blaney is now fully focused on the under-18 league, with Hibs chasing the title and European football next season with just a few matches remaining, although Tuesday afternoon’s scheduled match against Motherwell at the Hibernian Training Centre was called off at short notice.

He continued: “We’ve still got a couple more games in the league for the under-18s. Hopefully we can get the title wrapped up in the next few matches and end the season on a high.”