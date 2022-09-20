Hibs kid Kyle McClelland eager to learn at Cove Rangers after 'surprise' loan move

The 20-year-old joined the Championship side on a temporary basis earlier this month and made his debut in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, he outlined his aims at the Balmoral Stadium under Jim McIntyre.

“The big aim is to get as much experience as I can and learn off the senior pros, like Mark Reynolds and Mitch Megginson.

"It’s trying to take in everything in I can. I want to get as many games under my belt as I can at Cove and hopefully I can do that.

“It’s a long-term contract I’ve signed [at Hibs], so I know there are plans for me to continue on in my career and this is the start of it.”

The former Rangers kid featured for Hibs in pre-season and during the Premier Sports Cup group campaign but Easter Road boss Lee Johnson hinted that he would be open to the youngster leaving on loan and the arrival of Will Fish from Manchester United appeared to increase the chances of McClelland heading out for gametime.

Speaking about the move, McClelland said it had come out of the blue.

Kyle McClelland in action for Cove Rangers during the cinch Championship match with Partick Thistle

“It came at short notice. The gaffer phoned me and said he wanted me to come and train with them and see how it was.

“I love the way Cove play, I think it suits my game. That’s why I made the decision to come.