Hibs kid sent on loan to City as Monty begins January business

Malik Zaid in action for Hibs Under-19s against Borussia Dortmund

Hibs have sent midfielder Malik Zaid on loan to crisis-stricken Edinburgh City for the rest of the season. The Libyan-born former Hutchison Vale prospect joins the League One side with immediate effect - and could feature against Alloa away on Saturday.

Zaid, a key figure in the European exploits of the Hibs Development Squad over recent seasons, has trained with the first team at East Mains. But the 19-year-old, who has just finished a month-long loan with Civil Service Strollers, is being sent out to City in pursuit of more football. With City struggling to pay bills and likely to lose even more first-team players during the January window, Zaid is likely to get a chance to impress in the senior game.

Hibs academy director Gareth Evans said: “This will be a great test for Malik at a really competitive level. He has done well over the last two seasons whether that be in the UEFA Youth League, in the Development Squad, or at Civil Service Strollers. There’s no doubt that this loan move will be a step-up for him in terms of quality and physicality, but I’m sure it’s a challenge that he will relish.”

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery is more focused on incomings than outgoings during this month’s transfer bunfight, although Leeds United centre-half Kris Moore is believed to be just one several names floated as a potential signing in a problem position for the Easter Road side, the manager flagging up his recruitment difficulties as he explained: “Clubs don’t want to let quality players go. But we’ll keep trying.

“Hopefully we’ll bring in a couple over the next couple of weeks. We want them in as quickly as possible, to get them into training. Especially when the international boys are away. We definitely need a few bodies.”

Monty is also aware that he needs to move some players off the wage bill in order to make room for new arrivals.

