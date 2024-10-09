Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

McGregor focused on closing ‘humungous’ gap to first team

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs great Darren McGregor hopes the winning lessons being learned by his talented under-18s squad will stand them in good stead as they look to make an impact on the first team at Easter Road. And the Scottish Cup-winning defender says he’s enjoying teaching the “dark arts” of competitive football to the next generation.

Youth team boss McGregor, whose eight-year playing contribution in green-and-white included that famous day at Hampden in May of 2016, takes pride in his team being undefeated in the Club Academy Scotland Under-18 League this season. And he says learning how to carve out results, as well as developing talent, is a big part of the plan at East Mains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course we’re here for development,” said the former central defender. “If you are being cynical, in three or four years’ team, nobody is going to remember you winning an under-18s league or going undefeated. They will remember if you get a Rudi Molotnikov into the first team.

“That is still the ultimate goal. And we’re definitely not losing sight of that.

“But I want my lads to go into a came with the confidence to win. However that looks.

“Sometimes it’s not going to look pretty. Maybe it’s about being more passive, sitting off in a mid-block and allowing the other team to have possession. There are loads of different things these boys need to learn, on top of all the football skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Especially as they look to transition into the first team, football is obviously a part of it – your technical ability and your tactical ability. But being able to manage games, manage the tempo, there are a lot of those wee things that go into it.

“I’m enjoying teaching the lads. It’s maybe not the academic way you would teach them in an academy.

“But I think it’s a big part of development, the dark arts of football, how to win games. They need that instilled in them so, when they do transition into the first team, they’re not getting caught off guard by anything.

“I understand that ultimately, we’re developing players for the first team. That’s the main objective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always tell the lads that, yes, you are here so we can make you the best versions of yourself. But see if we can win along the way? Why not try to do that as well?

“There is a big emphasis on academies to develop players. Rightly so.

“But the will to win, the closer you get to the first team, that’s a big, big part of it. A massive part of being a first-team player is winning games.”

McGregor and David Gray on the training ground back in May, as the youth coach helped the interim boss steady the ship. | SNS Group

With a dozen new signings added during the summer window, an already bloated first-team squad was inflated further still, despite a number of players heading out either on loan or permanent deals. The sheer number of senior pros available to head coach David Gray represents a fairly obvious blockage for talented youngsters looking to break through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGregor admitted: “The first team playing squad is very strong. And the gap between 18s and first team is humungous. I tell them that all the time.

“So you need to be switched on, be strong, be quick, have a good footballing IQ. We can provide the conditions to get them there – but it’s up to them to be receptive, to want to get better. Then, when the chance comes calling, they’re ready.

“Sometimes all it takes is an opportunity. A couple of injuries mean the gaffer asks for someone to train with the first team. You catch the eye, do well, train again and suddenly you get an opportunity.

“I always use Rory Whittaker as an example. Nick Montgomery brought him in, and Rory was confident right away. That can sometimes be it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rudi has been exceptional. I use him as an example all the time. Rudi had the physical stature, which meant he was ready, and he has a great footballing brain.

“I’m making sure that I’m ready if called upon. So the players should be the same. Add value to yourself, then you won’t get caught short when the opportunity arises.

“Every day, these players are training to be a first team player. So when you get the opportunity, be ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve really enjoyed this year. Last year was my first year taking the reins. This year, I’ve really got to grips with what I want from the lads.

“There is a lot that goes into it, a lot of analysis and trying to strike a balance in the team. But I’ve got a really, really good group.

“We’ve got some really good players, guys who are really willing to learn. So hopefully by the end of the year we can squeeze another couple into the first team.

“I’m getting them at the tail end of their academy journey, looking to transition into the men’s game. They’re learning – and they want to learn.”

Tomorrow: Part 2 of our Darren McGregor Exclusive interview, as former fan favourite talks managerial ambition and long-term hopes.