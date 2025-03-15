The long wait for a win at Rugby Park goes on, then, as David Gray’s men conceded an injury-time equaliser to former Hibs prospect Fraser Murray in a pulsating 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock. On day when the visitors extended their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership to a stunning 14 straight games, failure to end a five-year winless sequence at this venue will feel like a defeat.

Instead of tightening their grip on third place in the league, Hibs lost ground in the race for Europe. And did so in fashion reminiscent of those early-season collapses that cost them so dearly. Including one right here back in September …

A Martin Boyle goal with 24 minutes gone, the stand-in skipper finishing off a three-on-one break from a Kilmarnock corner, put Gray’s men into a lead that they rarely looked like losing. Until they did, as Joe Wright’s header from a recycled set piece fell to Murray for a scuffed finish from close range with the clock into the red.

With Junior Hoilett, Dylan Levitt and Jordan Obita all promoted to the starting XI, and Hibs lining up in a flexible formation that saw them switching between a back three and flat four at times, the visitors just about edged a first half short on moments of scintillating quality. Hoilett looked almost out of step with the hurly-burly of proceedings as he shuffled his feet and sent a curling shot just over the bar with 22 minutes gone.

Two minutes later, Hibs were ahead. Courtesy of a ‘clever’ Killie corner intended to produce a shot from about 16 yards.

Levitt’s block saw the midfielder win possession inside the box – and immediately set about tearing up the park with a pair of team-mates for company, and only one defender between them and goal. Levitt’s pass was ideal, Boyle’s right-footed shot just too powerful for Robby McCrorie, who got a left hand to the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

Nectar Triantis, just named in the Socceroos squad for the first time, produced a couple of efforts that kept Killie on their toes. One of his mis-hit shots into the ground even had to be cleared off the goal line after looping up and over a ruck of bodies.

The visitors really put the squeeze on their hosts from the start of the second half, shifting to a 3-4-3 in possession and pushing Hoilett up top in a trio with Kieron Bowie – who would be replaced by Dwight Gayle on the hour mark – and Boyle. Kilmarnock did not cope well with the extra threat.

Levitt and Triantis both had decent strikes at goal as Hibs penned their opponents in. Killie substitute Bruce Anderson had a ‘goal’ disallowed for a fairly clear offside as the home side threw bodies forward. And then Murray pounced, leaving Hibs still looking for their first win here since 2020.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 6/10 Given very little to do by a shot-shy Killie side. Not sure what he could have done at equaliser.

2 . RCB/RB Lewis Miller 6.5/10 Showed his versatility as Hibs stayed flexible in and out of possession. Rarely troubled. Until he was.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 6.5/10 Got a chance to make some thumping tackles and timed his interceptions well. Loses half a point for being part of defence that lost such a sloppy late equaliser.