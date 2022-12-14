The midfielder was stretchered off after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in what would be his last game for the Buddies as he joined Hibs later that year, teaming up once more with his former boss in Paisley Jack Ross, but it’s safe to say he has no personal highlights in G51.

He would like to set about altering that when Hibs return to cinch Premiership action at Ibrox on Thursday night. Magennis is ready to start as Lee Johnson’s side look to turn around a dismal run of form that produced six defeats in seven games before the mid-season hiatus.

“The break came at a good time for me, personally. I played a few games before it but getting another few weeks to get myself fit and play some bounce games definitely helped. It feels like the start of the season for me. I am looking forward to the rest of the season and hopefully staying clear of injuries.

Kyle Magennis is hoping to make some positive memories at Ibrox on Thursday night

"I’m feeling good, so hopefully I can kick on. We have a difficult run of games coming, we just need to believe in ourselves. These are the games you want to play in, against the Old Firm and the Edinburgh derby, you want to show what you can do in these games,” he said, previewing the evening trip to Glasgow.

Magennis hasn’t had his injury problems to seek since joining Hibs but is back fit and eager to prove to himself and to fans that he is the same player that started the 2021/22 campaign in blistering form, when he hit four goals and two assists in 13 games before succumbing to a groin problem. The first game he missed last season? Rangers away.

“Some people may doubt me but I need to go and prove to them, and prove to myself that I am the player that I was before. I truly believe I am,” Magennis insisted.

Hibs have certainly struggled in the final third in recent weeks without Martin Boyle but Magennis believes the return of Kevin Nisbet and Aiden McGeady can help change that – ideally starting on Thursday.

Magennis is forced off early through injury during his last game for St Mirren against Rangers at Ibrox

“We need to be more ruthless in front of goal. Even some of the games we’ve lost, we’ve been the better team. We’ve dominated the ball but need to believe in ourselves more in the final third. We’ve lost some silly goals from set-pieces so we need to work on that. Martin is a massive player who brings goals and assists to our team but I think we have that without him as well. There are a lot of boys here who are unbelievable talents. We need to go out and show that,” he continued.

