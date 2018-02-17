Hibs Ladies head for Forfar hoping to build on opening win

Hibs Ladies will be looking to build on last weekend’s SWPL 1 opening-day victory when they visit newly-promoted Forfar Farmington tomorrow.

Second-half goals from Katey Turner, who netted twice, and a fine solo effort from Lia Tweedie, helped Kevin Milne’s side pick up all three points against Capital rivals Spartans Women.

It will be the second time Hibs have visited Station Park in the past three weeks having triumphed 7-0 in a pre-season friendly towards the end of last month. However, despite the margin of victory, defender Emma Brownlie is taking nothing for granted ahead of the trip to Angus. Forfar also got their campaign off to a winning start with a 1-0 win at Hamilton Accies last Sunday.

“We are not underestimating them despite the great result in pre-season,” Brownlie said. “We go into every game under great pressure from ourselves not only to get results but to play well as a team and limit the number of goals we concede.

“It was great to get the 2018 season started off with a win and always good to keep a clean sheet.”

Spartans are hoping to pick up their first points of the new season when they host Rangers at Ainslie Park. Manager Paul Greig was encouraged by his players’ performance despite the defeat by Hibs. Rangers lost to Old Firm rivals Celtic 3-0 last weekend.

In SWPL 2, Hearts welcome Glasgow Girls to King’s Park, Dalkeith, while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale are on the road at Motherwell.