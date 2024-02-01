Hibs land teenage Sunderland striker in late Deadline Day swoop

Eliezer Mayenda has joined Hibs on loan.

Hibs beat the deadline to land teenage striker Elizer Mayenda just before the January transfer window closed. The 18-year-old Spaniard joins on a half-season loan from Sunderland.

Mayenda, originally from Zaragoza, is a Spain Under-17 international who was French club Sochaux’s youngest ever debutant at just 16. He signed a five-year contract with Sunderland last summer, with the English club having paid a million-Euro transfer fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A regular substitute for the Wearside outfit, he’s only started one game – and has yet to break his scoring duck in English football. But he’s described as a quick and direct runner who should add energy and pace to the Hibs front line. The Mayenda deal was concluded as Harry McKirdy was allowed to join Swindon on loan.

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery said: “Eliezer is a player we’ve been monitoring and once the interest came in for Harry, we had a list of potential replacements on our recruitment list. With only a few hours remaining we spoke to Sunderland, and I had a phone call with the player and club. He had a few options on the table and after a discussion with his representatives, he decided he would like to join us until the end of the season.

“He’s a powerful, attacking player with lots of energy. who can play both central and wide. At 18, he’s already played Championship football and is highly regarded at Sunderland with a big future ahead of him. He will complete our recruitment for January and add more depth and attacking options to the squad.”