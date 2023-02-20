Hibs have launched their 2023/24 season ticket campaign earlier than usual

A total of 12,107 tickets were sold for this season despite ongoing managerial turmoil and a poor finish to the league campaign despite reaching the latter stages of both cup competitions and Hibs are keen to surpass that figure next term.

For the first time in a number of seasons the club has raised prices on adult tickets but in recognition of the higher cost of living for many supporters has capped it at £10 – if bought before the early bird deadline, meaning adult season tickets will start from £375 provided they are purchased before Friday 14 April 2023.

Season-ticket benefits

Benefits for season-ticket holders remain, such as priority access to tickets for all domestic and European cup competitions, and free tickets to a pre-season friendly, likely to be the game against Watford. An open training session at Easter Road will again be held next season for supporters.

The full list of benefits includes: a photobook showcasing the highlights of the 2022/23 campaign; free entry to a pre-season friendly; access to an open training session at Easter Road, priority ticket access for domestic and European cup matches; priority ticket access or discount pricing for Easter Road events; a rewards scheme with Hibs’ club partners; a 10 per cent discount at the refreshment kiosks; a 10 per cent discount on matchday hospitality, and a 10 per cent discount on Easter Road venue hire.

Finance shake-up

With Hibs referencing the cost of living in their announcement, the club has introduced several payment plans to help supporters manage the cost of a season ticket. Fans can take out interest-free payment options with club partner Capital Credit Union and split payments across an eight, nine, ten, or eleven-month timeframe. There is also a six-month options with an early-bird deadline of Friday March 17 2023.

Supporters are still able to purchase their season tickets online or at the ticket office by paying in full with cash, or credit / debit card.

Price bands

The Easter Road stands remain divided into different price bands, starting with the cheapest – bronze, in the ends sections of the East and West Stands – all the way up to the executive seating in the Famous Five Upper.

The cheapest adult season ticket starts at £375 while the lowest-priced children’s season ticket, applicable to those 13 and under, is £70 in the Famous Five family section. Student and over-65 tickets range from £210 to £300 and under-18s can expect to pay between £140 to £195.

What has Ben Kensell said?

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “We are delighted to launch our season-ticket prices for the 2023/24 campaign early, to give supporters the maximum opportunity to take advantage of our early bird window.

“Thanks to our relationship with club partner Capital Credit Union, we are able to offer supporters more interest-free finance options than before so supporters now have greater flexibility to split the cost in these challenging times.