Hibs launch new away kit - with strip to make its debut in Marbella friendly against Europa

The all-purple strip, with green detail, is the first time the club has opted for an outfield change kit of that colour since the 2019/20 season, when the Easter Road side wore a purple kit with green stripes, not too dissimilar to the popular Calor Gas-branded effort worn in the mid-nineties.

Sponsored by Bevvy, the change kit includes what the club is describing as a green ‘Aztec design’ on the sleeves, collar, and trim to ‘add an eye-catching retro feel’ to the outfit. This is in keeping with the home shirt, which also has more than a few nods to designs of yesteryear. The kit is modelled by club captains Paul Hanlon and Joelle Murray, with defender Lewis Miller also involved in the shoot.

The kit is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester in a bid to reduce the impact on the environment; something Hibs have attempted to do since the start of their ‘Greenest Club in Scotland’ campaign.

Lewis Miller, Paul Hanlon, and Joelle Murray model the new purple away kit. Picture: Hibernian FC

Hibs will wear the new kit – purple shirt, shorts, and socks – on Saturday evening when they take on Gibraltar side Europa FC in the first of two summer training camp friendlies with the other a clash with English Premier League side Bournemouth later in the week.