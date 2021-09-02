Hibs launch new multi-game ticket packages with 'guaranteed' derby admission

The eight-game package, which also includes the visits of Celtic on October 27 and Rangers on December 1, is available from £180 while the five-game deal costs from £125, which the club say represents a 20 per cent saving on the purchase of equivalent match tickets.

A Hibs statement read: “We understand that not everyone is in a position to purchase a season ticket, as much as they’d love to do so, therefore we have been working behind the scenes on a giving more options to the fans where they can get great value for money and not have to wait on match by match sales to secure their seat at Easter Road.”