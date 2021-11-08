Hibs launch partnership with bamboo shinpad firm in bid to reduce plastic usage
Hibs have announced a partnership with a US-based firm to provide players with bamboo shinpads in a bid to reduce the club’s reliance on plastic.
The Easter Road side are seeking to be the greenest club in Scotland and have linked up with Legend Soccer for the new deal.
The American firm has already struck an arrangement with English side Forest Green Rovers who are themselves seeking to be as environmentally friendly as possible.
Players from both the men and women’s teams will be offered the new shinpads, which weigh just 1.5oz.
Legend Soccer co-founder Roland Benedict said: “When the opportunity came for us to partner with Hibs we couldn’t turn it down.
"A club that is steeped in football history is the perfect opportunity, to grow our brand and bring sustainable, high-performance equipment to the SPFL.
"Legend is at the forefront of bringing a sustainable approach to the beautiful game. Partnering with the greenest club in Scotland was the easiest decision we have made.”