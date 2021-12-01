Hibs have announced plans to form an LGBTQ+ Supporters Group

The Easter Road side is keen to establish the new supporters’ network with a view to hosting regular events, allowing the group to grow organically.

The announcement comes during Rainbow Laces Week, the Stonewall Scotland campaign backed by the SPFL that aims to raise awareness of anti-LGBTQ+ abuse and to encourage LGBTQ+ players and fans to feel included in football.

A statement posted by the club read: “We’re proud to announce plans to form a Hibs LGBTQ+ Supporters Group.

Paul Hanlon showing support for the Rainbow Laces campaign with a rainbow captain's armband during the 2017/18 season

"Hibernian Football Club is a club welcoming of supporters from all backgrounds - no matter their race, religion, gender or sexual orientation – and we are dedicated to being an inclusive place for all fans.

“We’re looking for individuals to show their interest in joining, as well as people who are willing to step forward and help to lead in the formation of this new supporters’ network.

“The group will be open to all supporters and will allow Hibees to connect with others and create a community within the Hibs fanbase.

“Hibs will continue to be a safe space for anyone who loves football. We are an ally to those that face discrimination. Football is for everyone.”

The Capital club will again show its support for Rainbow Laces during tonight’s Scottish Premiership clash with Rangers at Easter Road.

Any supporter interested is asked to contact Supporter Liaison Officer Kieran Power on [email protected]

