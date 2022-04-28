Hibs launch remake of iconic 'Calor' strip as club steps up retro shirt offering

The green-and-purple striped Calor-sponsored kit, worn between 1994 and 1996 by players such as Kevin Harper, Darren Jackson, and Pat McGinlay has remained popular with supporters for the last 25 years and originals remain highly sought-after garments for football shirt collectors – and the club is now offering a near-identical remake version for fans.

It was famously worn during a 2-1 defeat by Celtic in Glasgow, when Jackson had to go in goal following injury to ‘keeper Jim Leighton.

The 2019/20 away kit paid homage to the 94-96 change top but was predominantly purple with green piping to avoid being too similar to the home colours.

The Easter Road side has already committed to expanding its merchandise range with a particular focus on reissues of popular jerseys from the past.

A remake of the 1985/86 Insave-sponsored home shirt has already been launched by Hibs along with the 1978-80 Bukta home shirt, worn by players including George Best, Des Bremner, and Tony Higgins.

Football shirt collection has become a popular pastime among supporters, with some shirts being designated ‘holy grails’ for collectors. For Hibs fans, original versions of the Adidas kits worn in the late Eighties and early Nineties fall under that banner.

Hibs marketing chiefs have already indicated that there will be several retro reproductions to come in the near future.

Hibs defender Willie Miller wearing the iconic away shirt during the 1995/96 season