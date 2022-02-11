Hibs launch retro jersey series with return of popular 'INSAVE' home shirt

Hibs captain Paul Hanlon models the reissued 1985/86 shirt

Originally produced by sportswear manufacturer Umbro the green jersey featured, perhaps unusually for a Hibs shirt, a white band around the chest – one of just two in the club’s history to feature such a design along with the following season’s P&D Windows-sponsored shirts.

Although the team began the season without a sponsor, INSAVE was later added to the front of the shirt fitting on the white band.

The re-issued shirt, available on pre-order from the club’s shop, features the crown badge, used from 1977 until 1989 when the ‘beermat’ or ‘Saturn’ crest was introduced.

The jersey has been recreated in conjunction with fan culture merchandisers The Terrace but contains subtle differences from the original with different collar and cuff designs.

Hibs have confirmed that the relaunched shirt is the first in a series that will arrive at the clubstore over the course of the upcoming year.

