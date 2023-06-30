Hibs lead chase for Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt but price-tag could scupper deal

Lee Johnson is key on bringing the Welsh international to Easter Road this summer in order to bolster his midfield corps ahead of the 2023/24 season.

A potential stumbling block could be the asking price. The Tannadice club are believed to be wanting close to £500,000 for the 22-year-old, who has one year left on his contract in the City of Discovery.

United are understood to be keen on waiting until the English market gets going as they seek full value for the player. Cardiff City are also credited with an interest, but due to financial regulations the English Championship side are unable to pay an up-front fee, while United wish to get a transfer sorted this window in order to fund their summer rebuild under Jim Goodwin.

Dylan Levitt in action against Hibs for Dundee United at Tannadice. Picture: SNS

Edinburgh neighbours Hearts remain rivals for Levitt’s signature despite reports to the contrary. Steven Naismith is believed to be a big admirer of the player, who was part of the Wales squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Tynecastle club are yet to make a signing in the summer transfer window as they jet off to Spain for their pre-season training camp.

Hibs, on the other hand, have recruited four new faces in Adam Le Fondre, Jordan Obita, Jojo Wollacott and Max Boruc, while Elie Youan was signed to a permanent deal following an impressive season-long loan from Swiss side St Gallen last campaign.

