Hibs league openers for past TEN seasons - and does a fast start matter?

Day One. Nobody has so much as a single point on the board. Everybody has everything to play for. And the possibilities are, well, not quite endless. But certainly numerous.

The SPFL ‘Super Computer’ churning out the fixtures for season 2024-25 in the Scottish Premiership gives us an opportunity to consider the importance of making a bright start to any league campaign. Everybody understands the value, in terms of setting a tone and maintaining morale, of ending the opening weekend sitting on three points out of three.

But did you know that, until they were turned over at Easter Road at the start of last season, Hibs had won their opening league fixture for SIX straight seasons? It’s true. And would you say that every one of those campaigns was a paragon of over-achievement and joy?

On the most basic level, with Celtic visiting Edinburgh on Match Day 2 of the new league season, David Gray will understand the importance of having points on the board for that game. Which means St Mirren away takes on a little extra importance.

But let’s take a look at the last ten years of opening league fixtures for Hibs. And assess whether a fast/slow/disastrous start impacted on the campaign that followed.

Season 2023-24 - Hibernian 2 St Mirren 3 Hibs were in the middle of their Europa Conference League adventure when league business rather inconveniently got in the way of their fun. This home loss was quickly forgotten, in fact, as Lee Johnson's men went to Switzerland and beat Lucerne four days later. But the inability to gain domestic momentum eventually did for Johnson, who was sacked after his team lost away to Motherwell and at home to Livingston in their next two Scottish Premiership games.

Season 2022-23 – St Johnstone 0 Hibernian 1 Wins at McDiarmid Park are always precious And the nature of this victory, courtesy of a Josh Campbell goal in injury time, meant travelling Hibs fans enjoyed the big kick-off on a Saturday afternoon in Perth. The Easter Road side endured an up-and-down start to the campaign, though, failing to win their next four fixtures, then racking up five victories in a row … and ultimately finishing fifth.

Season 2021-22 – Motherwell 2 Hibernian 3 The fans were back. And Hibs responded. With Covid restrictions lifted, a large and noisy travelling support saw Hibs edge a dramatic five-goal thriller at Fir Park. Motherwell led twice. But Jack Ross was thrilled with the spirit of his team. Ross was sacked in December. Shaun Maloney was hired and then fired in the space of four months. Hibs finished eighth in the league.