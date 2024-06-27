Hibs league openers for past TEN seasons - and does a fast start matter?

Day One. Nobody has so much as a single point on the board. Everybody
has everything to play for. And the possibilities are, well, not quite endless.
But certainly numerous.
The SPFL ‘Super Computer’ churning out the fixtures for
season 2024-25 in the Scottish Premiership gives us an opportunity to consider
the importance of making a bright start to any league campaign. Everybody understands
the value, in terms of setting a tone and maintaining morale, of ending the opening
weekend sitting on three points out of three.
But did you know that, until they were turned over at Easter
Road at the start of last season, Hibs had won their opening league fixture for
SIX straight seasons? It’s true. And would you say that every one of those
campaigns was a paragon of over-achievement and joy?
On the most basic level, with Celtic visiting Edinburgh on Match
Day 2 of the new league season, David Gray will understand the importance of
having points on the board for that game. Which means St Mirren away takes on a
little extra importance.
But let’s take a look at the last ten years of opening league
fixtures for Hibs. And assess whether a fast/slow/disastrous start impacted on
the campaign that followed.
1. Season 2023-24 - Hibernian 2 St Mirren 3
Hibs were in the middle of their Europa Conference League adventure when league business rather inconveniently got in the way of their fun. This home loss was quickly forgotten, in fact, as Lee Johnson’s men went to Switzerland and beat Lucerne four days later. But the inability to gain domestic momentum eventually did for Johnson, who was sacked after his team lost away to Motherwell and at home to Livingston in their next two Scottish Premiership games.Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
2. Season 2022-23 – St Johnstone 0 Hibernian 1
Wins at McDiarmid Park are always precious And the nature of this victory, courtesy of a Josh Campbell goal in injury time, meant travelling Hibs fans enjoyed the big kick-off on a Saturday afternoon in Perth. The Easter Road side endured an up-and-down start to the campaign, though, failing to win their next four fixtures, then racking up five victories in a row … and ultimately finishing fifth. | SNS Group
3. Season 2021-22 – Motherwell 2 Hibernian 3
The fans were back. And Hibs responded. With Covid restrictions lifted, a large and noisy travelling support saw Hibs edge a dramatic five-goal thriller at Fir Park. Motherwell led twice. But Jack Ross was thrilled with the spirit of his team. Ross was sacked in December. Shaun Maloney was hired and then fired in the space of four months. Hibs finished eighth in the league.Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. Season 2020-21 – Hibernian 2 Kilmarnock 1
Three straight wins and five victories from their first seven games had Hibs flying high. A Martin Boyle double set the tone for the season ahead, as Jack Ross led his team through a remarkable campaign – which saw Hibs finish THIRD in the Scottish Premiership. With only cardboard cut-outs there to see it, due to Covid.Photo: SNS Group - Rob Casey