Hibs learn date and time for Scottish Cup quarter-final tie with Motherwell

Chris Mueller of Hibs battles with Motherwell's Liam Donnelly during the league meeting last month

The last-eight tie will be played at Fir Park on Sunday March 13, with a 12.30pm kick-off and shown live on BBC One Scotland.

Motherwell travelled to Easter Road at the same stage of the competition last season and after the two teams drew 2-2 in normal time and couldn’t be separated in extra time, Hibs won on penalties with centre-back Ryan Porteous smashing home the winning kick.

Hibs saw off Cove Rangers and Arbroath in the fourth and fifth rounds of this year's competition with ‘Well needing extra time to get past Morton before a more comfortable, normal-time victory over Aberdeen.

The two teams have met three times on league duty this season with Hibs winning 3-2 at Fir Park on the opening day of the season followed by a 1-1 draw at Easter Road and goalless stalemate in North Lanarkshire.

