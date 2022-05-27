Hibs learn fixture dates for Premier Sports Cup group stage as matches selected for live TV coverage

Lee Johnson’s side will face off against the Bully Wee on Saturday, July 9 with a 3pm kick-off as they look to get off to an ideal start in Group D.

Two Hibs matches from the group stage will be screened live by sponsors and tournament broadcasters Premier Sports. They’ll show the Tuesday, July 12 trip away to Falkirk before also covering the visit to Bonnyrigg Rose on Sunday, July 17.

Hibs will complete their group-stage fixtures with a home match against Greenock Morton on Wednesday, July 20.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs made it to the final of last season's Premier Sports Cup. Picture: SNS

None of the other teams from Edinburgh or the Lothians competing in the first round of the tournament will have their games broadcast live.

Newcomers Bonnyrigg start with a midweek trip to Clyde before hosting Hibs and Falkirk at New Dundas Park. They finish by going to Morton on Saturday, July 23.

Edinburgh City, like Bonnyrigg, will sit out the opening weekend. The Group E participants will then go to Airdrieonians before welcoming Arbroath and Cowdenbeath to the capital and concluding with a visit to Premiership side St Mirren.

Livingston, drawn as the top seed in Group G, start by travelling to Albion Rovers on July 9. They then face Inverness CT (home), Cove Rangers (away) and Kelty Hearts (home).

All weekend matches, whether Saturday or Sunday, have a 3pm kick-off. All midweek games are scheduled for a 7.45pm start.

Message from the editor