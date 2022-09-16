Hibs learn new date for Dundee United trip as Bonnyrigg Rose game with Annan is also rescheduled

The match, originally fixed for Saturday September 10 at 3pm, will now take place on Tuesday October 11 at Tannadice at 7.45pm.

All professional games in Scotland were called off as a mark of respect following the passing of Queen Elizabeth, whose death was announced on Thursday September 8.

European fixtures, the upcoming international break, and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November and December added an extra layer of complexity to the rescheduling, with held-over league matches being played on midweek dates throughout October.

Hibs’ trip to Tayside falls between a home game against Motherwell on Saturday October 8 and a trip to Parkhead to face Celtic on Saturday October 15, both with 3pm kick-offs.

Dundee United have confirmed that all tickets purchased for the original match remain valid for the new date, while Hibs have advised supporters that they are currently in negotiations with Terrors chiefs about refunds for spectators unable to attend the rearranged game.

With the match falling during the October break it is likely that some fans will be unable to attend due to making holiday plans.

A statement from Hibs read: “We are currently in discussions with Dundee United about the refund process, if supporters can't attend the match, and will communicate that when we have more information."

A general view of Tannadice

Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg Rose’s match with Annan Athletic which was also postponed last weekend, will now be played at New Dundas Park on the same night.