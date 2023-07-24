Hibs learn next Euro qualifying opponents - should they beat Inter Club d'Escaldes

A detailed view of the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy .Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The Easter Road side travels to the tiny landlocked microstate this week for the first leg on Thursday July 27, before hosting the return leg in the Capital on Thursday August 3 and should they prevail, they will face either Djurgårdens IF of Sweden, or Swiss side Luzern with Hibs at home first.

Last season’s Allsvenskan runners-up are expected to progress to the third round – they were the third-ranked team in terms of coefficient (16.500 points) with Hibs avoiding tricky tests against CFR 1907 Cluj of Romania (27.500 points) and Viktoria Plzeň (22.000 points), while Drita, Adana, and Luzern are all ranked below Hibs.

Hibs knocked Djurgårdens out of the 1955/56 European Cup at the quarter-final stage, recording a 4-1 aggregate win to advance to the semi-final, where they were beaten by Reims home and away. Their only previous European encounter against a team from Switzerland came during the 1960/61 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup competition when they were awarded a walkover against Lausanne in the first round, so if the Swiss Super League advance to the third qualifying round it would be the first time Hibs have actually played a Swiss team in a competitive European competition.