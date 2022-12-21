Hibs have learned the refereeing appoints for their next three games

Craig Napier, who took charge of Hibs’ 2-1 defeat by Livingston in August and their 5-0 Premier Sports Cup victory over Clyde in July, will be the man in the middle for the visit of David Martindale’s side on Christmas Eve.

He will be assisted by David McGeachie and David Dunne, with Iain Snedden taking on fourth-official duties. Willie Collum and Graeme Stewart will form the VAR team in Glasgow.

On December 28 Alan Muir will oversee events when Celtic visit Easter Road. Both his previous matches have involved Hibs and Ross County, with the game in Dingwall finishing 2-0 to Hibs and the return game in the Capital resulting in the same scoreline for the Staggies. He will be backed up by Calum Spence and Drew Kirkland, with Colin Steven the fourth official. The VAR is Andrew Dallas, supported by Graham Chambers.

When Hibs make the short hop across town to face Hearts in the first of two January derbies Kevin Clancy will be reffing the second meeting of the cinch Premiership campaign between the rivals.

Clancy has overseen two Hibs defeats so far this season – one by Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup group stages, and the loss to St Johnstone on October 21 in which he sent off Kyle Magennis