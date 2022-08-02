Hibs learn SPFL Reserve Cup fixtures as regionalised groups are confirmed

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 12 teams competing in the competition have been split into two regionalised groups of six – ‘where practically possible’ – and will play each other once for a total of five group matches.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the semi-final stage, where Group 1 winner will play Group 2 runner-up and vice-versa.

Hibs will compete against Dundee, Dundee United, Dunfermline Athletic, Livingston, and Queen’s Park in Group 1 and should they advance to the last four will face Ayr United, Hamilton Accies, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Partick Thistle, or Queen of the South, who make up Group 2.

Group matches will be played on a one-per-month basis, with the first round of fixtures scheduled to be played on Tuesday September 20 and the final group match on Tuesday January 24 2023.

Hibs face Dundee at the Hibernian Training Centre in their first group match, followed by a trip to face Queen’s Park at Lochinch Pavilion. They then host the Pars, also at HTC, before travelling to face Dundee United at the Dundee High Performance Centre. They wrap up their group games with a visit from Livingston.

The semi-finals will then be played on Monday February 14 with the final fixed for Tuesday March 14.

Hearts won the first, and so far only SPFL Reserve Cup in 2018/19, beating Motherwell in the final, with Hibs failing to make it out of the group stage.