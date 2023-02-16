The 22-year-old, who has eight goals and five assists in 29 games so far this season, has become a key player under Lee Johnson and recently scored a hat-trick in the 6-0 demolition of Aberdeen at Easter Road.

His performances for Hibs have led his manager to suggest Scotland should be keeping an eye on his progress. Campbell has been capped twice at under-21 level, appearing in two UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying matches against Türkiye and Kazakhstan during the first half of the season, and his versatility has seen him utilised at full-back, central midfield, attacking midfield, and wing-back for the Easter Road side since Johnson’s arrival in May.

Johnson said: “We’re delighted to agree this new deal with Josh as he’s not only vital for us now, but will be in the future too. He is an excellent player; he’s industrious, fit as anything, brave, trustworthy, and he will do anything to help his football club.

Josh Campbell has pledged his future to Hibs

“He’s a really good trainer and a great lad who is always looking at ways he can improve. Josh is the type of player that the other young lads in the Academy should be looking up to. He’s a great example for them. He, and the coaching staff, are looking to continue adding value to his all-round game, and Josh should have an eye on senior international caps.”