Hibs legend Conrad Logan in Rangers 2016 Scottish Cup jibe

Hibs legend Conrad Logan poked fun at Rangers defeat in the 2016 Scottish Cup final.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 16th July 2021, 11:43 am
Conrad Logan teased Rangers over Hibs' 3-2 Scottish Cup final win. Picture: SNS
Conrad Logan teased Rangers over Hibs' 3-2 Scottish Cup final win. Picture: SNS

The goalkeeper spotted an opportunity to remind the Ibrox club of the 3-2 defeat Hampden Park.

Logan was pivotal in the success having been the hero of the semi-final win over Dundee United and would write his name in the club’s history as the Easter Road side ended their Scottish Cup hoodoo.

Rangers shared a video on Twitter of new signing Fashion Sakala getting a tour of the club’s trophy cabinet.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Logan queried: “Can’t see the 2016 Scottish cup anywhere”.

The 35-year-old made eight appearances for Hibs after being brought in on a short-term deal in 2016 after Mark Oxley was suspended for the cup clash with Dundee United.

Logan, who runs his own goalkeeping academy, is now plying his trade Anstey Nomads in the Uhlsport United Counties League, where he is also director of coaching.

Read More

Read More
How Scott Allan can help Hibs build on last season – and possibly go one better
RangersUnited Counties LeagueDundee United