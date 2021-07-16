Hibs legend Conrad Logan in Rangers 2016 Scottish Cup jibe

Conrad Logan teased Rangers over Hibs' 3-2 Scottish Cup final win. Picture: SNS

The goalkeeper spotted an opportunity to remind the Ibrox club of the 3-2 defeat Hampden Park.

Logan was pivotal in the success having been the hero of the semi-final win over Dundee United and would write his name in the club’s history as the Easter Road side ended their Scottish Cup hoodoo.

Rangers shared a video on Twitter of new signing Fashion Sakala getting a tour of the club’s trophy cabinet.

Logan queried: “Can’t see the 2016 Scottish cup anywhere”.

The 35-year-old made eight appearances for Hibs after being brought in on a short-term deal in 2016 after Mark Oxley was suspended for the cup clash with Dundee United.