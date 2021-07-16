Hibs legend Conrad Logan in Rangers 2016 Scottish Cup jibe
Hibs legend Conrad Logan poked fun at Rangers defeat in the 2016 Scottish Cup final.
The goalkeeper spotted an opportunity to remind the Ibrox club of the 3-2 defeat Hampden Park.
Logan was pivotal in the success having been the hero of the semi-final win over Dundee United and would write his name in the club’s history as the Easter Road side ended their Scottish Cup hoodoo.
Rangers shared a video on Twitter of new signing Fashion Sakala getting a tour of the club’s trophy cabinet.
Logan queried: “Can’t see the 2016 Scottish cup anywhere”.
The 35-year-old made eight appearances for Hibs after being brought in on a short-term deal in 2016 after Mark Oxley was suspended for the cup clash with Dundee United.
Logan, who runs his own goalkeeping academy, is now plying his trade Anstey Nomads in the Uhlsport United Counties League, where he is also director of coaching.