Video as East Stand officially renamed in honour of former star

As a bona fide Hibs legend, Pat Stanton has more than left his mark on the history of Easter Road. But one of his unlikely favourite moments involves a lifelong scar inflicted by one of the greatest ever to play the game.

The all-time favourite was back in one of his favourite places on earth tonight as Hibs unveiled the Pat Stanton Stand, putting his name on a stretch of footballing real estate where he and his family once stood to support their heroes. And, inevitably, Stanton’s thoughts turned to special nights on the hallowed turf.

“We played a friendly against Real Madrid here and that was something,” said Stanton, speaking before tonight’s Euro throwback friendly against Rot-Weiss Essen, the former League Cup-winning captain adding: “You had Puskas and a lot of real good players. That was tremendous.

“I can remember I wasn't long in the Hibs team at the time. I went in for a tackle in the midfield against Puskas. But he came in a bit late - and he went over the ball, and he caught my ankle. “After the game we were sitting in the dressing room. We beat them that night, we beat them 2-0.

“Sitting in the dressing room after the game, Tom McNiven got the bandages out. I had this cut on my ankle. “I said: ‘Where are you going with that?’ He said: ‘To sort your ankle, to wipe it.”

“I said: ‘No, I don't want anybody to touch that.’ He said it needed cleaning.

“I said: ‘Well, what I want, Tom, is I come from the Niddrie area of Edinburgh. I want to walk along Niddrie Mains Road tomorrow morning and I'll stop strangers and say: “You know who did this?”

“I've still got the mark on my ankle, still got it. I didn't want anybody to heal it; I wanted to wander about ruining my mother's good carpet!”

Juventus tie and local roots

Stanton has plenty of highlights to choose from when going back over his career, many of them involving some of the world’s most glamorous opposition. But there was always something to keep him grounded.

He said: “I can remember playing Juventus here and I went to retrieve the ball in the enclosure - and the guy handed me the ball. It was a big night that.

“The guy lived next door to me. But the part of Edinburgh I came from, I was quite surprised to see him handing the ball back!

“When I first came here, I trained on a Tuesday and a Thursday night. And it was great then when I turned professional.

“But I always found over the piece there was always somebody you could go to and ask for help. Like John Fraser who played here at right-back and centre-forward as well. He would point things out to you after a game, and you'd learn quickly.

“Willie Toner who played with Kilmarnock. When Willie came here for a short spell, he was the same. Big help.

“Just as you're about to do something stupid, they would just get you and say look that's not the right way, this is the right way. And the fans have been great to me over the years.”

Stanton admitted to getting emotional over the sight of his name up on the rebranded east stand, laughing as he pointed out: “The only time my name was out there, it was in the referee's book!

“It's tremendous, it really is. I said to my family: ‘I’ll still talk to you!’ But it's great, really terrific.

“I've been here a long time, and you get something like that, and you think of all the lads you played with. It's very humble about the whole thing because it's great.

“My dad came from where Hibs were founded, up in St Mary's Street. Not far from St Patrick's Church up the Cowgate. That's where my dad lived up there. There were a lot of Hibs supporters up there at the same time and that was it.

“I'd pay at the boy’s gate, and he'd pay at the adult’s gate, but we'd meet inside. Not done it for a while, right enough, but that was what we did.

“My brothers came as well, and we stood in the same bit over the seasons. I can remember my very first game here in the first team. The game was about to start and where I used to stand with my brothers and my dad, I looked over, the corner flag away over there, and just waved to me.

“I tell you, that put pressure on me, from them. It played a big part in our life.

“My dad would be at a loss for words. When you think of all the Hibs supporters over the years and you having the good fortune to play for them and then to see my name up on the stand. I just feel great about the whole thing. It's almost like a fairy tale.”

Stanton still hopes to enjoy more glory nights at Easter Road, as he looks forward to David Gray’s men competing in the Europa League later this month, saying: “Yeah, it's a great experience for the players. They've done well. You just keep it going.

“The way we were playing recently, everybody playing for one another. Just keep that going and see how far it takes you.”