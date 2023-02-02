The experienced midfielder has been absent from the team since January 16, 2022. Married to fellow Hibs winger Martin, the couple welcomed their second child, Sophia, last September. After returning to rehab in October, she is now expected to make a comeback this Sunday as the side take on Glasgow Women at Meadowbank Stadium.

“We’re excited and for us it’s coming at a good time”, manager Dean Gibson told Hibs TV. “Looking at the split happening in a month or two, we want to progress in the Scottish Cup, so if we do that we’ll have one of the best players in the league coming back for hopefully the top six, and hopefully for the quarter-final onwards in the Scottish Cup.

“It’ll be great to have her back, that’ll be over a year out that we’ve not had her. It’ll be like gaining a completely new player. I think pre-pregnancy, she was arguably the best player in the league. If we can get her back to those levels we’ve got a very good player returning.”

Rachael Boyle will be aiming to replicate her successes in the Scottish Cup this season. Credit: Paul Devlin / SNS Group