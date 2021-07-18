Hibs-linked striker Leigh Griffiths could leave Celtic on loan, reports

Leigh Griffiths could be on the move. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

A return to Easter Road was subject of much speculation with the striker’s previous deal running out but all that ended when Ange Postecoglou made a one-year extension one of his first acts as Celtic manager.

However Griffiths has yet to feature for the Hoops in their preparatory games for the new season and Sunderland are now being linked with a loan move for the forward, who hit 39 goals during his last spell at Easter Road, to spearhead their promotion bid from skybet League One according to The Sun.

A potential switch to the Black Cats – who defeated Hearts 2-0 on Saturday – could see the 30-year-old replace Charlie Wyke on Wearside after the striker moved to Wigan Athletic, despite heavy and frequent links with Celtic.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Griffiths’ absence from Postecoglou’s four friendlies against Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Bristol City and Preston North End, comes after the striker was sent home from Celtic’s pre-season camp in Wales pending club and police investigations into online messages allegedly sent from his social media account. Police later said no criminality had been established after their assessment of the situation.

The Scotland international has played in England before, moving to Wolves from Dundee in January 2011 before returning north to Hibs six months later on a season-long loan. A second loan for season 2012-13 kept him at Easter Road for two years, including a stirring Scottish Cup semi-final performance in a 4-3 comeback win against Falkirk, before a move to Celtic in January 2014.