Hibs-linked winger 'attracting interest' from Germany, Scotland, and MLS

Fidel Barajas has been in eye-catching form for Charleston Battery since making his debut last season. Picture: Ben Clemens / Charleston Battery

Clubs in America, Germany, Mexico, and Scotland are all keeping tabs on highly-rated Charleston Battery winger Fidel Barajas. Although the identity of the cinch Premiership side remains unknown, there is a good chance of it being Hibs given their partnership with the South Carolina outfit, and the fact Barajas has already spent time training with Hibs and featured for their under-19s in the Algarve Cup that took place during the World Cup break last year.

Barajas, 17, has already bagged seven goals in 19 appearances for Mexico Under-17s and will feature for El Tri’s youngsters at the Under-17 World Cup. The Battery are understood to be braced for offers for the player after the tournament, with the Sacramento-born attacker able to move once he turns 18 in April next year. His Patriots Point contract expires in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teen has been in impressive form for the USL Championship side so far this season, and is joint-top of the assist table with five in his 16 appearances so far. Ben Pirmann’s side currently top the Eastern Conference with 28 points, one clear of Pittsburgh Riverhounds in second.

They are in action this weekend against fourth-placed Memphis 901, co-owned by former Everton and Manchester United goalkeeper Tim Howard. The Tennessee club is managed by former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass and counts ex-Hibs loanee Emerson Hyndman in its midfield ranks.