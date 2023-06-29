News you can trust since 1873
Hibs linked with Scottish Premiership star after turning down move to England

Hibs have been linked with a move for St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus after the midfielder turned down a move to Bolton Wanderers.
By Craig Fowler
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:11 BST

The 25-year-old looked to be on his way out of the SMiSA Stadium after the Buddies agreed a £250,000 fee for his services. Baccus travelled down and underwent a medical but the move collapsed with the player said to be unimpressed by the wage offer to uproot to Lancashire.

According to reports in his homeland of Australia, Hibs are now leading the chase for the combative player along with an unnamed English Championship club.

Baccus enjoyed a highly impressive debut campaign in Scottish football after making the move from Western Sydney Wanderers, including scoring the only goal of the game as Stephen Robinson’s side defeated Hibs early in the season.

Keanu Baccus in action against Hibs midfielder Ewan Henderson during a St Mirren defeat at Easter Road last season. Picture: SNSKeanu Baccus in action against Hibs midfielder Ewan Henderson during a St Mirren defeat at Easter Road last season. Picture: SNS
He played in all four of Australia’s games at the World Cup, including starting their narrow last 16 defeat to eventual winners Argentina.

