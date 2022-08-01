The 24-year-old is reportedly a target for the Easter Road side as well as Reading while Blackpool, who took the wideman on loan last season, are also keeping tabs on the situation.
Kirk plays predominantly on the left and came through the youth ranks at Crewe Alexandra, making more than 200 appearances for the Railwaymen before joining the Addicks in 2021 for a reported fee of £500,000.
He played 14 times for Charlton, notching two assists, before joining Blackpool on loan with a view to a permanent switch this summer.
But despite initially being keen to bring Kirk to Bloomfield Road as the player set up three goals in nine appearances, ‘Pool chiefs opted not to pay the transfer fee, also thought to be in the region of £500,000, and the player returned to the Valley where he is under contract until the summer of 2025.
Johnson is weighing up further additions in the final third but the Evening News understands Kirk is not among them.
Speaking after Hibs’ opening-day Scottish Premiership victory over St Johnstone, he said: “We’re in the market still, there’s time.
"It was a strong bench and we’ve still got Kevin Nisbet, Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson, and Kyle Magennis to come back.
"I’m happy with the squad but we probably want a couple of different options, a different style of player, particularly now Aiden McGeady is out.
"But if we go with what we have, I’m more than happy with that.”