The American 19-year-old, who can play anywhere on the right but has also operated on the left during pre-season, will team up with fellow Hibee Jack Brydon at Meadowbank as he gains experience of senior SPFL football with Alan Maybury’s side in League One.

Johnson joined Hibs in January from the Barca Residency Academy in Arizona, having previously spent time with Northbay Elite FC and Sacramento Republic and was immediately loaned to USL Championship outfit Charleston Battery before being recalled by Hibs in June. He will be available to play for the Citizens in league games but is also expected to be utilised in some of the Easter Road side’s development games.

The loan move is an extension of the partnership that Hibs and FC Edinburgh established earlier this month. Speaking to the Evening News at the time, Maybury suggested that there were one or two other young Hibees on his club’s radar after securing Brydon’s services for the upcoming campaign.

Hibs Academy Director Steve Kean said: “EJ has only just moved to the country and has really hit the ground running with us.

“He’s adapted really quickly to the style of football, and this loan move will help develop all parts of his game. He will continue to work on his technical ability with us in the Development Squad and will play in some really competitive games for FC Edinburgh.

“The combination of the two will accelerate his progression and will make him an even better young player.”