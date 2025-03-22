We are still in the midst of the international break which means it remains quiet for club supporters including Hibs fans who will be eagerly awaiting their next competitive fixture against St Johnstone on March 29.
The break means that now is as good a time as any to check in on how the Hibs players who are currently out on loan from the club have been performing. There is plenty to talk about with 13 individuals from the first team and academy playing across Scotland and further afield.
Here is how the current Hibs players who are out on loan have been getting on so far this season:
1. Dylan Vente - PEC Zwolle
After beginning the season with a hat-trick against Elgin City in the Premier Sports Cup group stages the Dutch forward has continued to find the back of the net regularly with 12 goals in 26 appearances this season for Zwolle who sit 14th in the Eredivisie | Getty Images
2. Jair Tavares - Motherwell
Another who played in the league cup group stages before moving out on loan but he has struggled for game time at Fir Park being used mainly as a substitute in only ten appearances with his last coming on Boxing Day | SNS Group
3. Kanayo Megwa - Partick Thistle
Also featured in the League Cup group stage for Hibs before joining the Jags where he has made 20 Scottish Championship appearances with the club currently sitting in the play-off places | SNS Group
4. Nohan Kenneh (Ross County)
The 22-year old midfielder moved to the Highlands in January after no first team appearances for Hibs in the first half of the season and has managed 10 appearances so far for the Staggies | SNS Group
