We are still in the midst of the international break which means it remains quiet for club supporters including Hibs fans who will be eagerly awaiting their next competitive fixture against St Johnstone on March 29.

The break means that now is as good a time as any to check in on how the Hibs players who are currently out on loan from the club have been performing. There is plenty to talk about with 13 individuals from the first team and academy playing across Scotland and further afield.