Out of sight but not out of mind. That’s how a good loan deal SHOULD work, of course.

Hibs have a whole team full of players plying their trade elsewhere at the moment. Partly out of a fairly desperate need to trim the senior squad. But also because it makes enormous sense for young players to go out and get game time in the lower leagues.

All of the main decision makers at the Hibs Academy recognise that, in making that final step from age-grade football to the first team, there is an enormous physical leap required. Playing against grown-ups is the most effective way of developing the strength needed to become a more rounded footballer.

So, yes, one or two of the loanees still contracted to Hibs may speak to the mildly chaotic transfer policy created by constant managerial changes; last summer’s marquee signing being sent away to rediscover himself is never a good look. And there are always youngsters who are, through no fault of their own, just marking time before they make a more permanent move.

Used well, though, the loan system can benefit everyone involved. So let’s take a look at the entire starting XI – plus a few subs - Hibees have farmed out to other clubs, whether that be for a few months or the entire campaign.

1 . Dylan Vente (PEC Zwolle) A year after Hibs paid somewhere north of half a million quid to Roda JC for the former Feyenoord prospect, the Dutchman was sent back to the Netherlands on a season-long loan, with David Gray admitting: "It just hasn't worked out for Dylan." With three goals in six starts and one substitute appearance, it appears to be working out well enough for the 25-year-old, who is under contract until the end of NEXT season.

2 . Rory Whittaker (Spartans) Youngest debutant in Hibs history. Stuck behind two experienced right backs in Lewis Miller and Chris Cadden, the 17-year-old is still training at East Mains but playing for the 'other' Edinburgh club where it all started for him as a kid. Mainly used as a sub by the League Two side so far. Unlike most loanees on this list, he's only been sent away until January.

3 . Kanayo Megwa (Partick Thistle) The 20-year-old fullback was handed a new four-year contract earlier this season, tying him down until 2028, so it's clear that Hibs value him very highly. But Megwa, who impressed on loan at Airdrie last season, returned to the Championship in search of regular game time after finding himself stuck in the same queue as Whittaker. Has become a Jags regular.