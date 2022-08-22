Hibs loan round-up: 17-year-old continues to impress but mixed results for fellow Easter Road loanees

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murray Johnson – Airdrieonians

The 17-year-old goalkeeper joined the Diamonds on an emergency loan last month and has so far played four matches, winning three and conceding just once with three clean sheets to his name.

Johnson chalked up his third shut-out in Airdrie’s 2-0 victory over Alloa Athletic at the Excelsior Stadium to add to his clean sheets against Peterhead and Falkirk, with the stand-out moment a stunning one-handed save to tip a Connor Sammon header onto the bar.

Speaking after the match player-manager Rhys McCabe said: "We’ve got to do a lot better with the chances we created; on another day we might have had two or three more but Murray had a couple of great saves and kept us in it, and we’re delighted to get the clean sheet and the win.

"We’ve come away with the win and a couple of goals, but the big thing for me was the clean sheet.”

Jack Brydon, Allan Delferrière, Emmanuel Johnson – FC Edinburgh

Brydon and Delferrière both started for Alan Maybury’s men at Meadowbank against Falkirk, with Johnson named on the bench and coming on at half-time.

Murray Johnson, left, at Hibs training with David Marshall

However, the Citizens were on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline with Callumn Morrison, Gary Oliver, and Rumarn Burrell on target. Edinburgh come up against Dunfermline Athletic this weekend.

Stevie Bradley, Runar Hauge – Dundalk

Wing duo Stevie Bradley and Runar Hauge both got gametime in Dundalk’s 3-0 defeat by Shamrock Rovers, Bradley playing the full 90 minutes and Hauge coming on for his league debut for the second half.

The Lilywhites are next in action on Friday night when they travel to face Wexford on FAI Cup duty.

Joao Balde – East Fife

Midfielder Baldé played the full 90 minutes and won the injury-time penalty that Alan Trouten converted to secure three points for Stevie Crawford’s side at home to Forfar Athletic. He could be involved on Tuesday night when East Fife take on St Johnstone B in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Daniel MacKay – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Winger MacKay started for the Caley Jags in their Friday night fixture away to Partick Thistle at Firhill and was replaced after 62 minutes by Steven Boyd, with the visitors 3-0 down following a Brian Graham double and Kevin Holt penalty.